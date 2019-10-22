Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shares of Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $222.50 and traded as high as $249.60. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $248.80, with a volume of 188,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €233.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €222.50.

About Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.