Morgan Stanley Sells 36,613 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of SITE Centers worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

