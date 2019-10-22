Morgan Stanley Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,458,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,781 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter.

GSEW stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

