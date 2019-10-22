Morgan Stanley Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,134,000.

Shares of PTH stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $91.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

