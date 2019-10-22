Morgan Stanley Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 261.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $350,000.

Shares of NULV opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

