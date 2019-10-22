Morgan Stanley Acquires 332,410 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 940.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,410 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Ferro worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ferro by 31.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 65,209 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ferro by 300.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $28,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $525,600. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

FOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NYSE:FOE opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $908.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

