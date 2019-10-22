Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,178 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $232,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge P. Lemann acquired 3,496,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,570,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $25.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

