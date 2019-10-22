Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.54. 746,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,949. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

In related news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $787,540.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,315.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

