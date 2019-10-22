Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

NYSE CL traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,410. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 567,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,703,240. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.