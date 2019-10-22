Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2,585.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,692.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,391.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter.

FV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,971. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0743 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

