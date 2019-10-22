Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $128.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.