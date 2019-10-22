Monro (MNRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Monro has set its FY20 guidance at $2.55-2.75 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Monro has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Monro in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.38.

In other Monro news, Director Donald Glickman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $639,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,433,277.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

