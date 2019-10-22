Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Increased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,644,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,534,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,701,000 after purchasing an additional 286,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

