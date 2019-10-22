Mmtec (NYSE:MTC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Mmtec (NYSE:MTC) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 156,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Mmtec Company Profile (NYSE:MTC)

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

