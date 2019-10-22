MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is Japan’s largest general trading company. MC has long been engaged in business with customers around the world in virtually every industry, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, food and general merchandise. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSBHY opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.86 billion for the quarter. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

