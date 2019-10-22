Miramar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,937,000 after purchasing an additional 536,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,784,000 after purchasing an additional 264,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Whirlpool by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 236,514 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,408,000 after purchasing an additional 229,637 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.10.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.12 and a 200-day moving average of $140.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.