Miramar Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 369.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 44.3% during the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 14,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded up $7.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.93. The company had a trading volume of 382,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,324. The company has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

