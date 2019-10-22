Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 3,088 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 4.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. 7,873,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,272,682. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

