Min H. Kao Sells 38,879 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao sold 38,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $3,390,637.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,644,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,410,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GRMN opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,329,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,143,530,000 after buying an additional 182,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,442,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 317,069 shares in the last quarter. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

