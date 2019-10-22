MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $43.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $501.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at $82,175.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.