Middleton & Co Inc MA Takes $211,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 111.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,644,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,199,000 after acquiring an additional 44,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,350 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 62.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,504,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,833,000 after acquiring an additional 966,848 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,304,000 after acquiring an additional 794,237 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.10. Edison International has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $76.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.613 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

