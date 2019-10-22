Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 790,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 442,891 shares.The stock last traded at $0.80 and had previously closed at $0.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microvision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Microvision by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 92,562 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Microvision by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

