Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Planning raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% during the third quarter. Professional Planning now owns 43,330 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $138.43 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,057.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.10.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.