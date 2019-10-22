Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The company has a market cap of $1,064.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.10.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

