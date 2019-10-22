Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cfra set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.24. 631,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,711. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

