Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH) Insider Martin Warner Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH) insider Martin Warner sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £565,000 ($738,272.57).

MBH opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.50 ($1.48). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.47.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 104 ($1.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Materials and Landfill segments. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; clay bricks, tiles, and pavers under the Michelmersh brand; and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.