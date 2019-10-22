Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beryl Raff acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC grew its position in Michaels Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Michaels Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

