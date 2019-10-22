MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $337,645.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $337,645.00 and approximately $2,180.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000577 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000990 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 339,278,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,976,735 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.