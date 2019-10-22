Metaverse ETP Hits Market Cap of $25.12 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinsuper, TOPBTC and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $25.12 million and $4.29 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.02102951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00055401 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,819,029 coins and its circulating supply is 76,818,903 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, RightBTC, Coinsuper, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

