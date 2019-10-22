Meta Financial Group (CASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Meta Financial Group has set its FY 2020 guidance at $3.10-3.80 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $2.66-2.81 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CASH opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 9,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $271,898.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

