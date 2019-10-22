Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Gap Up to $21.61

Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.42, but opened at $21.61. Meritor shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 44,213 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Meritor by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Meritor by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

