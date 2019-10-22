Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS MKGAF traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $117.14. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $117.14.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

