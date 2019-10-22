Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS MKGAF traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $117.14. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $117.14.
Merck KGaA Company Profile
See Also: Why do corrections happen?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.