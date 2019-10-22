Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Gap Down to $84.52

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.04, but opened at $84.52. Merck & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $81.30, with a volume of 16,860,846 shares trading hands.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

