Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $670.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $730.00 to $670.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MELI. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $584.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $660.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $535.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,798. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -653.74 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $257.52 and a one year high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 78,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

