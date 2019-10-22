MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$6.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.19.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -7.53. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.06 and a 1 year high of C$10.93.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 0.1601621 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 12,800 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,423.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,033.23.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

