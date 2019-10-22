MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MEGEF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,236. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.