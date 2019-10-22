Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 53.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $782.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 113.87% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

