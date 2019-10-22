Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,227 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

NYSE:OXY opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.54 per share, with a total value of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,784.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

