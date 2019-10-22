Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2,938.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,588 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,444,000 after purchasing an additional 97,933 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

