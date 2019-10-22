Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $3,853,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $119,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $9,105,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $258,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

ILPT opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 81.99%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

