Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 180.35% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The business had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

