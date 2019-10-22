MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $338.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.25.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MediciNova by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,194,000 after buying an additional 326,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MediciNova by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MediciNova by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MediciNova by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 95,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MediciNova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

