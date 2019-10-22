MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $24,492.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017275 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

