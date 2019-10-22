Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,696,000 after acquiring an additional 214,139 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,920,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,947. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

