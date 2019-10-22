Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.30. 246,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

In related news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

