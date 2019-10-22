Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Nuance Communications comprises 2.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,212 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Nuance Communications by 3,988.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,050,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,960,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuance Communications by 612.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 670,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,476,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. 6,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $103,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 416,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,080,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,812.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUAN. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.