Maxim Group Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $58.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.74.

TXRH opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

