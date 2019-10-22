Max Property Group Price Tops $0.0047 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $550,293.00 and approximately $157,043.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000687 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005654 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001210 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.