Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s 7th Largest Position

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $110,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,785,021,000 after purchasing an additional 367,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,014,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total transaction of $6,665,359.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,102,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,377 shares of company stock valued at $36,117,135. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.43 on Tuesday, reaching $269.87. 97,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,969. The company has a market capitalization of $274.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $293.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

