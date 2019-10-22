Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the second quarter worth $1,207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 29.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

